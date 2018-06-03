Warriors take Game 2 from Cavs, as series heads back to Cleveland

OAKLAND, Ca. – While some thought the Cavilers would come back from a blown game one, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors took advantage of Cleveland’s slow start, beating Lebron James in company 122 to 103.

After trailing by only six to the Warriors after the first quarter, Cleveland would halt any momentum they had going into the second half by falling 13 points behind Golden State.

At times in the second half, Cleveland mounted chances to close the gap, but the sharp shooting Warriors would not miss, getting the upper hand on the Cavs in both field goal percentage (41.1% to 57.3% and in three point percentage (41.7% to 33.3%).

Golden State leads the series 2-0 over Cleveland.

Four of Golden States starting five players scored in double digits, with Curry leading the way with 33 points.

Lebron lead the Cavs with 29 points, but his offensive production was 22 points less than in Game 1 when he scored 51 points.

The Cavs also had four starters in double digits, but were out scored by the Warriors bench ensemble by eight points, and by Golden States starters comparatively by 14 points.

Kevin Love, the Cavs Center/Forward, has tallied a double-double in both Finals games so far. He is doing so after coming off a concussion in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cleveland will have a chance to even the series with Game 3 and 4 heading back east.

Game 3 will be Wednesday at 9 p.m., followed by Game 4 on Friday at 9 p.m.