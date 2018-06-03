× One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle interstate accident in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. – A motorcyclist has died after an accident Sunday morning on Interstate 64 westbound near mile marker 240.

According to Virginia State Police, they received a call at 8:39 a.m. for a single vehicle accident. They say the driver of a 2001 Harley Davidson lost control and ran off the roadway into the treeline.

The driver has been identified as 66-year-old Donald L. Losey of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois.

Losey’s wife, who was riding on the second seat of the motorcycle, also suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Police say alcohol nor speed was a factor in this accident.

