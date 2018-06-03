N.C. Aquarium sets up Amazon wish list to help animals

MANTEO, N.C. – Do you like animals and shopping on Amazon?

If so, then a new program will allow for you to help with the enrichment activities of animals at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island by contributing through contributions on an Amazon wish list for animals at the aquarium.

According to the North Carolina Aquarium, whose animal husbandry team is running the list, enrichment activities enhance animals’ health and well-being, encouraging them to move, think and problem-solve in different ways.

Guests can often see examples of these activities and items during aquarium visits. By engaging their needs to explore their environment, these tools promote psychological and physiological wellness

Not only does the list have items that are wanted for these animals, but the list also include explanations on how items needed will benefit specific animals at the aquarium.

One of the most prominent items on the list are toys that help animals develop their natural foraging habits and behaviors. The aquarium says that one animal that benefits the most from this are sick and injured sea turtles, who use enrichment toys as an important part of their recovery.

This isn’t the first time that the N.C. Aquarium has used list to help bring in support for animals in need.

Last winter, the aquarium used a similar list to help the more than 200 cold-stunned sea turtles that were admitted to them for rehabilitation.

To view the entire Amazon wish list, click here.

