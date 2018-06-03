[Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.]
Mug shots from June 2018 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Mug shots from May 2018 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Mug shots from April 2018 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Mug shots from March 2018 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Your favorite People Taking Action stories from the past year
-
Korean War tribute to be hosted at Norfolk’s MacArthur Memorial
-
-
There has been, on average, 1 school shooting every week this year
-
Two teens arrested in connection to Hampton cell phone, residential burglaries
-
Norfolk joins other Hampton Roads cities in using life saving app
-
Watch: NOAA releases 2018 hurricane season predictions, near to above normal activity expected
-
Missouri cop killed in line of duty was sent to wrong house by traced 911 call
-
-
US Air Force Thunderbirds pilot killed in crash
-
5-year-old son of slain Indiana officer shares message for his dad
-
Missouri man charged with raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl