Man dies after swimming near Cape Hatteras National Seashore

BUXTON, N.C. – A 79-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after going swimming off Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s recreational area.

According to officials, the man was found floating approximately 30 yards from the beach near the north end of Buxton by bystanders.

The man who was visiting from Pennsylvania did not have a flotation device.

Multiple attempts to revive the man were made, but were unsuccessful.

Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and Seashore Rangers responded to the scene.

At this time the cause of death is unknown.

The National Park Service says this is the first swimming-related fatality off the Seashore of the year.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Related Links:

Officials looking for missing swimmer in Bertie County, classified as “Recovery Mode”

Missing Hampton swimmer’s body found at Buckroe Beach