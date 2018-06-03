Local couple has baby using INVOcell, an alternative to IVF

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Jessica and Brian Dubuque finally got the miracle they have been praying for after struggling with infertility. Jessica gave birth to Jameson Dubuque in May.

“It’s the moment we have been praying and waiting for and it’s here. It’s finally here,” said Jessica. “It’s definitely been a challenge and something we had to work for.”

After visiting multiple fertility clinics, they met with Dr. Christian Perez at Procreate in Chesapeake. He introduced them to INVOcell, a cost-effective and low-tech alternative to IVF. Jessica got pregnant shortly after and prayed for a complication-free pregnancy, which she got.

“It was almost like the stars aligned. I have no complaints about the c-section. Everything went flawlessly,” said Jessica.

