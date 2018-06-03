× First Warning Forecast: Gradual clearing, highs in the 80s

Conditions will continue to dry out overnight. It will be cooler, with lows in the 60s.

The area of low pressure that gave us a rainy weekend, will continue to pull away on Monday. Expect clouds to start the day with gradual clearing as high pressure builds in. Highs in the lower 80s. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the northwest.

Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Highs in the low 80s. There is a cold front that will move through Tuesday night, with an isolated shower or storm possible. We are giving it a 20 percent chance at this point.

Cooler behind the cold front. Some areas will struggle to get out of the 70s on Wednesday. Some morning clouds possible, with more sunshine in the afternoon.

Dewpoints will continue to drop into the end of the work week. This will make for even more comfortable weather. Highs Thursday and Friday in the low 80s.

Shower and storm chances will go up for the weekend and so will temperatures.

Tonight: A lingering shower. Overcast with lows in the 60s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Clearing skies. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

