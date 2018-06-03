Bicyclist dies from injuries after Saturday crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 35-year-old bicyclist in Virginia Beach died Sunday after he was involved in a crash with a car around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

According to officials, Gabriel Borja Santos was riding his bicycle headed eastbound to cross over Pacific Avenue at 16th Street when he was hit by a KIA Sorento that was in the southbound lane of the street.

The KIA struck Santos on the south side of the intersection when he was riding his bike in the crosswalk. Santos did not have the right of way when he was hit by the KIA.

No charges are pending for the driver of the car.