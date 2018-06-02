Virginia Zoo members get into Virginia Aquarium for free in June

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo is doing another membership swap during the month of June, this time with the Virginia Aquarium.

The swap is in honor of National Zoo and Aquarium Month. Virginia Aquarium members will also be able to visit the Zoo throughout June.

The Zoo will do additional membership swaps each month until September:

Last year the Zoo partnered with two local organizations for member swaps. More than 20,000 people took advantage of the extra benefits.

The number of admissions per membership, perks and benefits for each member swap varies at each location.