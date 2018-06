NORFOLK, Va. – The Spirit of Norfolk is taking you to church with a gospel dinner cruise, complete with an all you can eat buffet.

The cruises are select Saturdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for a cruise schedule.

The cruise will have live gospel entertainment, rooftop games and beautiful views of the ships of the Navy’s Atlantic Fleet.

Tickets start at $55.90 per adult and $33.95 per child.

Click here for more information.