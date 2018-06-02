Report: Two Outer Banks beaches ranked top ten in U.S.

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – If you think that the beaches in the Outer Banks are the best, then you may be right, and there is at least one website that agrees.
Dr. Beach, a website that list the best beaches in America, ranked Lighthouse Beach and Ocracoke Lifeguard Beach as two of the top ten beaches in the country.
While Lighthouse Beach ranked sixth, Oracocke Lifeguard Beach ranked second, just behind Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii.
The selection process included criteria that ranged from beach condition and water temperature to wildlife and beach access.
Below are the top ten rankings of beaches by Dr. Beach:
- Kapalua Bay Beach, Maui, Hawaii
- Ocracoke Lifeguard Beach, Outer Banks of North Carolina
- Grayton Beach State Park Florida panhandle
- Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York
- Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts
- Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outerbanks of North Carolina
- Caladesi Island State Park Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida
- Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii
- Coronado Beach, San Diego, California
- Beachwalker Park Kiawah Island, South Carolina