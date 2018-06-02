Report: Two Outer Banks beaches ranked top ten in U.S.

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – If you think that the beaches in the Outer Banks are the best, then you may be right, and there is at least one website that agrees.

Dr. Beach, a website that list the best beaches in America, ranked Lighthouse Beach and Ocracoke Lifeguard Beach as two of the top ten beaches in the country.

While Lighthouse Beach ranked sixth, Oracocke Lifeguard Beach ranked second, just behind Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii.

The selection process included criteria that ranged from beach condition and water temperature to wildlife and beach access.

Below are the top ten rankings of beaches by Dr. Beach: