Police looking for man who stole over $20K worth of rings from Newport News jewelry shop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police need your help identifying a man who they say stole a tray full of rings worth over $20,000.

It happened on May 25 at Hilton Village Goldsmith Jewelry, located in the 10300 block of Warwick Blvd.

Police say an unknown black man came into the store and broke the jewelry glass case and stole the rings. After stealing the rings, he left the store and headed towards Main Street.

If you have any information that might help police, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.