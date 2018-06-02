Photo Galley: 30th annual Clean the Bay Day

Hampton Roads, Va. – The 30th annual Clean the Bay Day saw Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam and many other volunteers help in the beautification of the Chesapeake Bay.

The event, which was put on by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on Saturday, even used an innovative trash-skimming catamaran to help collect unwanted materials and trash from the bay.

Since Last year, about 6,000 volunteers participated in Clean the Bay Day, on foot and in boats, removing approximately 100,000 pounds of litter and debris along 450 miles of shoreline.

Clean the Bay Day volunteers have removed more than 6.5 million pounds of debris from beaches, shorelines, and state and local parks since the volunteer day’s annual event started in 1989.

Below are some photos from the event!