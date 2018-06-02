Officials looking for missing swimmer in Bertie County, classified as “Recovery Mode”

BERTIE Co., N.C. – Officials in Bertie County are looking for a missing swimmer that disappeared around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to officials, the missing swimmer disappeared near the Roanoke River, and that the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the swimmers friends.

The friends told officials that that all three of them were swimming and his native american friend jumped off the boat ramp into the water too close to the strong under current area and it started pulling him under. The friends tried to save him but were unable to do so.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says that this is classified as “Recovery Mode” for the swimmer.

More information to come.

