Local festivals in Hampton Roads effected by severe weather

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Multiple festivals in Hampton Roads were effected by severe lightning and thunder that hit the area Saturday.

The Blackbeard Festival was cancelled in Hampton on Saturday, and the Patriotic Festival in Virginia Beach had delays because of the wet weather.

Multiple cities and counties in Coastal Virginia have been under flash flood warnings since 2 p.m. on Saturday and will be active through out the evening.

The Blackbeard Festival in Hampton will not be rescheduled, according to a Tweet from the Hampton Police Division.