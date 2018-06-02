× First Warning Forecast: Occasional rain and possible storms

Tracking unsettled weather this weekend. Grab the rain gear!

A few scattered showers possible overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

More showers for Sunday. It will shift a bit to the north, so some areas may be a bit drier to the south. It will be cooler with highs in the mid and upper 70s. We could see some heavy downpours and localized flooding.

The area of low pressure will continue to pull away on Monday. We should be dealing will much drier conditions. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Dry and seasonable weather will continue through Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.