First Warning Forecast: Heavy rain at times, possible flooding

Flash Flood Watch in effect from 2 PM through tonight for a portion of southeast Virginia, including the following areas, Chesapeake, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Suffolk, Surry, Virginia Beach, and York.

Tracking unsettled weather this weekend. Grab the rain gear!

There is a lot of moisture in the air right now. An area of low pressure will develop off the coast and stick around through Sunday. This will bring us showers and storms at times. Expect dry weather for the first half of the day, with rain moving in this afternoon. Periods of heavy rain is possible, which could lead to flash flooding. If you live in the areas under the Flash Flood Watch, make sure you exercise caution. 1-3 inches of rain is possible through Sunday, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Heavy rain at times will continue overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

More showers for Sunday. It will shift a bit to the north, so some areas may be a bit drier to the south. It will be cooler with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

The area of low pressure will continue to pull away on Monday. We should be dealing will much drier conditions. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Dry and seasonable weather will continue through Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

