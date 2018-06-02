Convicted felon and admitted pedophile is running for Congress in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A convicted felon and admitted pedophile from Charlottesville is running for Congress in Virginia, according to CBS News 6.

Nathan Larson, a 37-year-old accountant and a self-proclaimed quasi-neoreactionary libertarian, is running as an independent in Virginia’s 10th congressional district.

According to his campaign manifesto, Larson’s platform includes “benevolent white supremacy,” patriarchy, legalization of child pornography, protecting gun ownership rights, and legalizing incest.

In his manifesto, Larson also wrote about repealing The Violence Against Woman Act. “We need to switch to a system that classifies women as property, initially of their fathers and later of their husbands,” he wrote.

He also admitted to being “racist” and called Adolf Hitler as a “white supremacist hero.”

“A lot of people are tired of political correctness and being constrained by it,” he told the Huffington Post Thursday. “People prefer when there’s an outsider who doesn’t have anything to lose and is willing to say what’s on a lot of people’s minds.”

During the interview, Larson admitted that he created the recently shut down websites “suiped.org” and “incelocalypse.today,” which were chat rooms for pedophiles and misogynists.

On those websites, the Huffington Post reports that Larson bragged about raping his late ex-wife repeatedly and fantasizing about incest with his daughter, whom he does not have custody.

When the Huffington Post asked him about raping his ex-wife, Larson said plenty of women have rape fantasies.

Larson is also a convicted felon after spending 16 months in prison for threatening to kill either George W. Bush or Barack Obama in 2008, according to The Washington Post.

He is eligible to run for public office after former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe restored voting rights and civil rights to thousands of convicted felons.

Larson is running for the chance to take on Republican incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock in the 10th congressional district.