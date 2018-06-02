Cause of Norfolk house fire was electrical, officials say

NORFOLK, Va. – Residents of a home in the 8300 block of Kanter Avenue were displaced due to an electrical fire, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials.

Crews responded to the single family home around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the attic. The fire was found in an exterior wall and ceiling area.

Because the fire was electrical, Dominion Power responded to the scene to disconnect the power to the house before crews could fully extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 12:50 p.m.

Officials say the residents made it out safely before crews arrived and there were no reported injuries. However, they were displaced due to smoke and fire damage, as well as the power being disconnected.

The family was able to make living arrangements and did not need help from the Red Cross.