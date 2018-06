WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – In honor of the 40th anniversary of the Loch Ness Monster roller coaster, Busch Gardens Williamsburg is selling $40 single-day tickets.

Customers will save $50 when they purchase a ticket online. The offer, which ends on June 10, is valid for up to six tickets.

The tickets must be used between June 1 to July 1.

Click here to purchase the tickets.