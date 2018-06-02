Bicyclist hurt in crash involving a vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle at the 300 block of Pacific Ave & 16th Street.

Dispatch received a call around 10 a.m. The bicyclist, an adult male, was transported to the hospital for what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the accident.

The roadway is expected to be closed for the next hour while the Fatal Accident Crash Team continue their investigation.

Police advise that the accident has cleared up and the roadways are open to all traffic now.