Bayou Boogaloo Music & Cajun Food Festival returns to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Louisiana-inspired Bayou Boogaloo Music and Cajun Food Festival will return to Town Point Park.

The event will take place from Friday, June 22 – Sunday, June 24.

The popular three day festival brings the heart and soul of Louisiana in Cajun and Creole style.

Purchase a 3-day weekend pass or daily admission tickets in advance here.

There will be live musical entertainment on two separate stages.

More than 8,000 pounds of live crawfish straight from Louisiana will be boiled up with corn and potatoes throughout the weekend, as well as jambalaya, seafood gumbo, crawfish etouffee, Po’ Boy sandwiches, alligator, sweet and savory beignets , King Cake, andouille sausage, chicken wings, red beans, jerk chicken, crab cakes, cochon de lait, boudin, blackened grilled shrimp, pulled pork, ice cream novelties, and kettle corn.

Top artists from the Louisiana artist community and members of the Louisiana Crafts Guild will be at the event.