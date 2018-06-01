Williamsburg chef named best ‘steak master’ in the region

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – One local chef has turned up the heat!

Barry Neff, Grill Master at LongHorn Steakhouse at 4970 Monticello Avenue in Williamsburg, has been named the regional champion of the chain’s Steak Master Series. The series is a culinary competition where the restaurant’s top-performing grilling experts vie for the title of national champion.

The Toano resident is one of 57 team members across the U.S. to hold this distinction. More than 5,000 people were invited to participate in the competition.

While he has worked in the restaurant industry for more than 20 years, Neff has worked at LongHorn for five years and one day hopes to become a manager for the restaurant.

The third annual Steak Masters Series awards more than $200,000 in cash prizes. This year’s competition began at the restaurant level when grill cooks across 500 locations competed to move on to the regional round.

Neff will grill off at the semi-final rounds for the chance to become one of seven top contenders that will face off in the finals at LongHorn’s headquarters in Orlando this month.

Congratulations, Barry!