Watch: President Trump delivers remarks at Coast Guard Change of Command Ceremony

WASHINGTON D.C. – President Donald Trump will be delivering remarks at the United States Coast Guard Change of Command Ceremony in Washington D.C.

According to the Coast Guard, Adm. Paul F. Zukunft will be relieved by Adm. Karl L. Schultz as the Commandant of the Coast Guard, at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in the nation’s capital.

Zukunft served as the Coast Guard’s Commandant since May 30, 2014. He graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1977.

Zukunft’s replacement, Schultz, has been serving as the Commander of the Coast Guard’s Atlantic Area in August 4, 2016. He is also a 1983 graduate of the Coast Guard Academy.

Both the outgoing and incoming Commandant of the Coast Guard are also both from Connecticut.

It is not know for how long Trump will speak for.