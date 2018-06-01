Two women shot at Hampton Zaxby’s

HAMPTON, Va. – Two women were shot at the Zaxby’s in the 2200 block of Todd’s Lane Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:45p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 27-year-old Hampton woman and a 27-year-old Newport News woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car in the parking lot.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted at P3Tips.com.

