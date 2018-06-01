The Locker Room Show | June 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink recaps a wild, weird game one of the 2018 NBA Finals.

Plus, Redskins running back Rob Kelley is not ready to relinquish his role as Washington's number one back - despite the fact the Burgundy and Gold selected highly-touted Derrius Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Also, in a feature on national championship-winning Virginia Wesleyan University softball coach Brandon Elliott, Mitch Brown spotlights how a hashtag has blossomed into an impactful way of life - reaching more than just the softball program.