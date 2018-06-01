THE FLASH, Tuesday 6/5 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Mixed Signals”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV)

BARRY AND IRIS GO TO COUPLES THERAPY — Barry (Grant Gustin) has his hands full when he takes on a dangerous meta (guest star Dominic Burgess) who can control technology, while also confronting an obstacle in his personal life: the ramifications of abandoning Iris (Candice Patton) for six months to balance the Speed Force. Meanwhile, Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) breaches in for a hot date with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), but she gets annoyed when his work keeps them apart. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#402). Original airdate 10/17/2017.