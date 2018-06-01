THE FLASH, Tuesday 6/5 at 8pm on WGNT 27

The Flash — “Mixed Signals” — Image Number: FLA402b_0384b.jpg — Pictured: Grant Gustin as The Flash — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

 

“Mixed Signals”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV)

 

BARRY AND IRIS GO TO COUPLES THERAPY — Barry (Grant Gustin) has his hands full when he takes on a dangerous meta (guest star Dominic Burgess) who can control technology, while also confronting an obstacle in his personal life:  the ramifications of abandoning Iris (Candice Patton) for six months to balance the Speed Force.  Meanwhile, Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) breaches in for a hot date with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), but she gets annoyed when his work keeps them apart.  Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#402).  Original airdate 10/17/2017.