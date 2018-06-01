Suspect captured in Tennessee sheriff’s deputy fatal shooting captured

Photo Gallery
Steven Wiggins, accused of fatally shooting Dickinson County, Tennessee, sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker, has been captured, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday via Twitter.
The bureau tweeted a photo of the handcuffed suspect, his shirt and jeans torn and soiled, in the back of a patrol car two days after authorities say he shot Baker to death following a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle in rural Middle Tennessee.
The manhunt for Wiggins, 31, began Wednesday morning along winding, treacherous terrain about 40 miles west of Nashville, authorities said.