Suspect arrested in connection with Newport News bank robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery at the Virginia Educators Credit Union in the 12600 block of Nettles Drive Friday afternoon.

The call came in shortly before 5 p.m. Police were advised that a man entered the bank, showed a knife and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene.

Authorities apprehended the suspect in the 500 block of Waters Edge Drive.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The suspect’s identity and charges will be released once the investigation is complete.

