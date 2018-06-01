SUPERNATURAL, Thursday 6/7 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Patience” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

LORETTA DEVINE RETURNS AS MISSOURI MOSLEY – When her friend is murdered by a wraith (guest star Jon Cor) with a taste for psychics, Missouri (guest star Loretta Devine) enlists the help of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Jody (guest star Kim Rhodes) to protect her granddaughter, Patience (guest star Clark Backo), who has no idea she shares her grandmother’s trait and could be next on the wraith’s hit list. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) continues to work with Jack (Alexander Calvert) on learning how to control his powers. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1303). Original airdate 10/26/2017.