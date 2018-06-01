Portsmouth Police seek help identifying robbery suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Portsmouth Police Department shared surveillance footage of a robbery that occurred April 21 at the Tinee Giant located at 2722 Airline Boulevard.

The suspect is wearing a dark jacket and a gray hoodie that obscures his face. He appears to shoot through a glass door, then is seen scooping cigarettes into a large check-print bag.

If you or someone you know has any information on the man in this video, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.