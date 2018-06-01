Officials say Kill Devil Hills cafe fire intentionally set

KILL DEVIL HILL, N.C. – Officials in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, believe that the fire at the Colington Cafe in the city was set purposely.

According to officials, evidence found at the business on 1029 Colington Road led investigators to believe that the fire was intentionally set.

Fire and police units from Kill Devil Hills responded to the fire on May 28 and were able to contain the flames to the exterior of the building.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information that could assist in the investigation.

Any information can be reported to Dare County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Scott Rodriguez at 252-475-5980 or reported anonymously to the Dare County Community Crimeline at 252-473-3111.