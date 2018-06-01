Norfolk man dies in Albermarle County crash

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. – A 36-year-old Norfolk man died in Albermarle County on Friday around 7 a.m. while traveling westbound on Interstate 64.

According to officials, Ahmed M. Shelton died after his 2006 BMW 321 sedan ran off the right side of the road and struck a disabled tractor-trailer while he was heading into a Rest Area off the interstate.

While the crash remains under investigation, officials did say that the tractor-trailer was fully out of the travel lane on the right-shoulder, and had its emergency triangles placed behind it to alert oncoming drivers.