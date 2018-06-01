Norfolk man admits to string of armed robberies in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man pleaded guilty Thursday to armed robbery and firearms charges in relation to his involvement in several armed robberies in Hampton Roads.

Court documents say 30-year-old Lorenzo E. Roscoe admitted to robbing two Dollar General stores, two 7-Eleven stores and one Family Dollar store in Norfolk, Chesapeake and Portsmouth, respectively, while armed.

Roscoe pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a robbery. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced on September 6.