Newport News school bus assistant charged with assault of student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A bus assistant has been charged after an incident on a school bus.

On May 22 a report was filed about a past assault on a 12-year-old student that took place on a Newport News Public Schools bus back on May 18, police said.

It was reported that the victim was upset over an altercation he had with two other students. The victim was frustrated and began kicking the wall next to his seat.

The school bus assistant, identified as 48-year-old Linda Ann Smith approached the 12-year-old victim to try and stop him from kicking.

Police said during their encounter it was reported that Smith assaulted the victim.

Warrants were served on Smith and she was arrested on May 31. She’s been charged with Assault and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Smith is due back in court June 15.