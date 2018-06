PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard has confirmed that it has received four threatening messages within the last 10 days.

The shipyard is working with NCIS to investigate these threats, and NCIS is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCIS at (757) 396-5722. Tips may also be submitted online here.

