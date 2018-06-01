Music Spotlight with the sister duo Fox and the Bear on Coast Live

Posted 4:57 pm, June 1, 2018, by , Updated at 05:39PM, June 1, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -  Fox and the Bear (www.foxandthebearmusic.com) is a unique indie alternative folk sister duo who has a contagious authenticity that is woven into their music. The Virginia Beach natives share their original song "The Chapel."