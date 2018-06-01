Missing Hampton swimmer’s body found at Buckroe Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. -The body of a missing swimmer in Hampton was found near Buckroe Beach on Sunday.

Marine assets from the Hampton Police Division, Hampton Fire-Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard have suspended their search for a missing swimmer at Buckroe Beach Friday.

Authorities say a man, who is described as an African American with dreadlocks, went into the water around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters say witnesses saw him put his stuff down on the beach and wade into the bay. He was seen struggling and never returned to shore.

Battalion Chief Craig Topping with Hampton Fire-Rescue said that because it's so dark outside it's "like searching for a needle in a haystack." He also said authorities got conflicting reports from witnesses.

Divers in the water had used sonar to get an image of the beach floor to look for anything suspicious.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.