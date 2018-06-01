Lift Fitness Foundation’s LIFTathon, lifting weights to lift up the less fortunate

Get ready to lift for a cause!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lift Fitness Foundation and Jim White Fitness and Nutrition are ready to flex their charitable muscles and help empower people right here in our community.

Everyone is encouraged to come out this Sunday, June 3, to Lunasea at the Virginia Beach oceanfront to support the LIFTathon.

There will be two competitions this year, dead lift and bench press. Jamie Rhoades, Program Director for Lift Fitness Foundation stopped by News 3 This Morning to tell us more about the event. News 3's Kristen Crowley will also be there all day lending a helping hand, or bicep, to help the cause.

Click HERE to register.