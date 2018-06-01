Historical human remains found in Hampton believed to be from Native American tribe

HAMPTON, Va. – After finding a human body earlier this May, another was found on May 30, and both are being classified as historical remains.

Officials also believe that the bodies found are of the Nansemond Indian Tribe.

The second body found was in the same area of Hampton that the first was found, which was located in a construction/development area, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Virginia’s State Historical Archaeologist Department is handling the found remains as a State Historical Preservation Case.

No more information at this time.

