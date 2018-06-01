Hampton’s Rolling of the Bulls set for July

HAMPTON, Va. – A self coined “oddball” event in Hampton will feature derby girls with baseball bats, balloons with food coloring and more.

Hosted by Hampton the city’s Rolling of the Bulls 2018 is scheduled from 3 p.m. to after 7 p.m., and is a knockoff version of Spain, Portugal and some parts of Mexico’s “Running of the Bulls” events.

While there will be no bulls, the Dominion Derby Girls, an all-female flat track roller derby league, will be there to act as the bulls. The girls will be armed with whiffle ball bats as well.

The run starts at 6:40 p.m., followed by the La Ballontine. The La Ballontine mimics the La Tomatina, which is a large tomato fight and carnival held in the tiny town of Bunol, Spain, each year. Because the tomatoes could cause trouble and injuries, organizers are using red food coloring inside balloons to give a similar effects.

Live music will also be on display around 7 p.m.

The Rolling of the Bulls and La Ballontina are part of the Downtown Hampton Block Party.

Full list of events below:

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Fundraiser on the deck at Marker 20 for the Dominion Derby Girls. A fee of $15 gets you paella, awesome drink specials, and a custom red scarf. A fee of $25 gets you VIP, which includes a swag bag. To register, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2948634.

5:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Register for the Rolling of the Bulls- The rolling is free but you must sign up to participate; minors must have an adult on-site. Registration will be located in front of the deck at Marker 20.

6:35 p.m. – Blessing of the Bulls – don’t miss this highly spiritual and totally hilarious “blessing”

6:40 p.m. The Rolling Begins: The runners go through the gauntlet of bulls and begin down the course

6:50 p.m. The race ends and “Bull Fight” begins

7:00 p.m. Dividing of teams for La Ballontina

*Live music during and following