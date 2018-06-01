Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 100 today
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A hot and humid end to the week… Highs will warm into the low 90s this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal. It will still be muggy with dew points in the low to mid 70s. Heat index values will climb to near 100 this afternoon. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon but most areas will stay dry.
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures will return to the mid 70s overnight and it will still be muggy.
It will be warm and muggy again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Heat index values will reach the low 90s Saturday afternoon. We will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning with afternoon showers and storms. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours are possible.
Cooler and less humid air moves in on Sunday. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 70s with dew point values falling into the mid 60s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Winds will also pick up, NE at 10 to 15 mph.
We will see more sunshine, lower rain chances, and many days near normal (in the upper 70s to near 80) next week.
Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
June 1st
1975 F1 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co
1982 F0 Tornado: Newport News
2001 F1 Tornado: Suffolk
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time.
