Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - While many people are jumping on the rosé bandwagon and sales have doubled year over year in the U.S., many consumers don't understand them and some assume they are sweet as a white Zinfandel. We get a lesson in rosé from Crystal Cameron-Schaad from Crystal Palate Wine and Gourmet in East Beach (CrystalPalate.com).