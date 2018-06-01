Flight advisory issued ahead of GPS testing at Navy Warfare Development Center

NORFOLK, Va. – The Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight advisory for GPS interference testing at the Navy Warfare Development Center from Friday to Saturday.

According to the FAA, the flight advisory runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Each event may last the entire requested period.

NOTAM INFO: NAV GPS (NWDC GPS 18-03) (INCLUDING WAAS, GBAS, AND

ADS-B) MAY NOT BE AVBL WI A 240NM RADIUS CENTERED AT

372230N0743730W (ORF080081) FL400-UNL,

193NM RADIUS AT FL250,

129NM RADIUS AT 10000FT

88NM RADIUS AT 4000FT AGL

26NM RADIUS AT 50FT AGL.

The NOTAMs discussed in this advisory may change with little or no notice.

Pilots are advised to check NOTAMs frequently for possible changes prior to operations in the area.

NOTAMs will be published at least 24 hours in advance of any GPS tests.