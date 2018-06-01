× First Warning Forecast: Unsettled weekend on tap

Tracking unsettled weather this weekend. Grab the rain gear!

There is a lot of moisture in the air. We are tracking a front that will approach from the northwest. This could give us a chance to see some showers and storms tonight. Heavy rain in possible with some of these storms. Temperatures will once again be on the mild side overnight with lows in the low 70s. More wet weather for the weekend.

We’ll start the day with a little bit of sunshine on Saturday, followed by increasing clouds and the chance for showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid 80s. We’ll continue with the unsettled weather into Sunday.

Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the mid 70s, under mostly cloudy skies and showers and possible storms at times.

Drier and more seasonable weather to start the work week. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

