× First Warning Forecast: Hot Hot Hot

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Well we traded out the rain for heat this afternoon. Temperatures are already in the mid to upper 80s with the heat index as high as the upper 90s. Heat index values will climb to near 100 this afternoon. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon but most areas will stay dry.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures will return to the mid 70s overnight and it will still be muggy.

It will be warm and muggy again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s but not quite as bad as Friday. Heat index values will reach the low 90s Saturday afternoon. We will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours are possible.

Cooler and less humid air moves in on Sunday. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 70s with the humidity backing off. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of scattered showers. Winds will also pick up, NE at 10 to 15 mph.

We will see more sunshine, lower rain chances, and many days near normal (in the upper 70s to near 80) next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 1st

1975 F1 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

1982 F0 Tornado: Newport News

2001 F1 Tornado: Suffolk

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.