Crews suspend search for missing swimmer at Buckroe Beach

HAMPTON, Va. – Marine assets from the Hampton Police Division, Hampton Fire-Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard have suspended their search for a missing swimmer at Buckroe Beach Friday.

Authorities say a man went into the water around 7:30 p.m. He was seen struggling and never returned to shore.

Divers in the water are using sonar to get an image of the beach floor to look for anything suspicious.

Units were unable to find the man.

