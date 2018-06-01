Chesapeake teacher wins $10,000 Cash Grab Machine contest!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Virginia Beach, Va. - A Chesapeake teacher won nearly $2,700 in the Union Bank and Trust $10,000 Cash Grab Machine.

"God is so good," said Deborah Joyner.

Joyner's name was randomly selected from 20 News 3 This Morning viewers who entered the News 3 and Union Bank and Trust competition in May.

Joyner, a special education teacher at Hickory Middle School in Chesapeake, said she is using her winnings to complete her dissertation and pay off some bills.

"I'm so excited," she said.

Watch the video to see her reaction when News 3 This Morning's Jessica Larche announced Joyner as the winner!