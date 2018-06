CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Conference Center will hold a career fair being put on by Norfolk Naval Shipyard on June 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to NNYS, the fair will emphasize shipyard career opportunities from production skill trades to engineers.

Representatives from major departments through the shipyard will be on hand to meet with hopeful employees and answer questions.

The Chesapeake Conference Center is located at 700 Conference Center Drive.