All clear given after unknown device found at Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire-Rescue have given the all clear after responding to an unknown device in the 1600 block of 49th Street Friday.

A homeowner called 911 around 4:15 p.m. and said they were doing yard work when they found an old “military” device in the ground.

The bomb squad was called to the scene to check the device out of precaution. After a thorough investigation, the object was determined to be inert and appeared to be a solid, metal device.

The object was turned over to explosive ordnance disposal (EOD).

The portions of 49th Street and Kenova Street that were previously closed during the investigation have reopened.

